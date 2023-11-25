Liverpool take lead in race to sign Barcelona target after offering €90 million - Reports

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are ready to part with €90 million to sign Barcelona target Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

La Blaugrana were keen on signing Wirtz in the summer but couldn't complete a deal due to financial complications. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, meanwhile, has been flourishing under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen.

Alonso's side are leading the Bundesliga table and Wirtz has been one of the team's leading attackers, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

His rich vein of form has attracted the attention of several top European clubs with Manchester City and Real Madrid also interested, as per El Nacional.

Wirtz has been one of the top young players in world football for a while. He missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an unfortunate knee injury. The player, though, has recovered from the setback with conviction and is once again proving his quality.

While Barcelona remain interested in Wirtz, they need to shell out a significant sum to strike a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool's reported willingness to offer €90 million could leave the Catalan club behind in the race.

Wirtz has so far made 120 appearances for Leverkusen in his career, scoring 29 goals and providing 40 assists. He has also represented Germany 14 times, providing four assists.

Wirtz's current deal with Leverkusen will run until the end of the 2026-27 season and he has an estimated market value of €85 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Liverpool and Barcelona set to miss out on Gianluca Prestianni

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Liverpool and Barcelona are set to miss out on Argentine wonderkid Gianluca Prestianni. The 17-year-old right winger plays for Valez Sarsfield.

As per O Jogo, Benfica are leading the race to sign Prestianni. The winger has scored three goals in 33 appearances across competitions this season for Valez. He has also represented Argentina six times at the under-17 level, scoring twice.

Prestianni's current deal with Valez runs until the end of 2024. He has an estimated market value of €5 million. Benfica, known for nurturing youngsters to help them reach their full potential, might just be the right club for Prestianni.