Liverpool want to sign 21-year-old winger who could cost at least €50m: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on adding Belgium international Johan Bakayoko to their squad as they look to rebuild after the Jurgen Klopp era. The Reds are all but set to miss out on the Premier League title this season and are set to come under new management this summer.

The Reds were in the hunt for all four competitions they competed in until March. They won the Carabao Cup but crashed out of the FA Cup. They have since been eliminated from the UEFA Europa League and are five points off the pace in the Premier League with just two games remaining.

Liverpool will have a new manager in the summer, with Feyenoord tactician Arne Slot tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at the helm of their affairs. The Dutch manager is very keen on adding quality to the squad and is looking at bringing a number of top talents to replace their ageing stars.

According to Dutch outlet HLN_BE, one such talent is 21-year-old Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko. He recently helped PSV Eindhoven win their first Eredivisie crown since 2018. The pacey winger has recorded a total of 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for his side this season.

PSV have slapped an asking price of at least €50 million on the youngster, as they intend to receive a club-record fee for his sale. The Dutch champions have a good relationship with the Reds, having seen Cody Gakpo join them last season.

A left-footed right winger, Bakayoko has been tracked by the Reds since last summer and is seen as a potential heir to Mohamed Salah. The tricky winger has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in the past.

Liverpool keen on Bundesliga star in summer transfer

Liverpool are set to turn their attention to the Bundesliga in their search for a new centre-back this summer, as they eye a profile so desperately needed. As per BILD, the Reds do not have a left-footed central defender and are looking at Eintracht Frankfurt man William Pacho.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian defender is the subject of serious interest from the Merseysiders and could cost up to £50 million this summer. He has started all but one of his side's league games this season and is very highly-rated in Germany.

Liverpool have also looked at signing Levi Colwill in the past, but Chelsea are unlikely to be willing to sell the 21-year-old. The exit of Joel Matip, alongside the need for a left-footed centre-back, will possibly accelerate the move for Pacho.