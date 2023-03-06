Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are reportedly among the Real Madrid players who believe the team plays with 10 men when Aurelien Tchouameni is on the field.

The France international hasn't imposed himself as a regular starter under manager Carlo Ancelotti and has started just thrice in his team's past 10 league matches. Modric and Kroos continue to be two of Los Blancos' most important midfielders.

The duo could leave as free agents at the end of the season if they don't renew their contracts. Tchouameni, who has been touted as a replacement for Casemiro, has failed to convince the club of his abilities as a regular starter.

His teammates apparently believe they are at a disadvantage whenever he starts a game. Tchouameni started in his team's goalless draw against Real Betis on Sunday (5 March) but was hooked in the 64th minute after a bland performance.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: “Tchouameni? Let's not forget that Tchouameni surprised us in the first stage because of his rapid adaptation. He was brilliant. He will regain his best version. I have no doubt about that.” 🎙| Ancelotti: “Tchouameni? Let's not forget that Tchouameni surprised us in the first stage because of his rapid adaptation. He was brilliant. He will regain his best version. I have no doubt about that.”

The Frenchman has amassed just two assists and hasn't scored in 29 games across competitions for his new club. WhoScored's metrics, however, rate him as Real Madrid's best midfielder in La Liga this season behind Kroos and Federico Valverde, with a rating of 6.95.

Nevertheless, Los Merengues would perhaps be looking for more from a player who cost them €80 million in transfer fees last summer. They beat Liverpool to sign him from AS Monaco as a player for the present and the future.

His role in the team could increase next season if and when Modric and Kroos depart the club this summer. The 23-year-old's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu doesn't expire until the summer of 2028.

Barcelona players ecstatic after Real Madrid's draw vs Real Betis

According to Spanish outlet AS (h/t BarcaUniversal), Barcelona's WhatsApp group went ballistic after Real Madrid's goalless draw against Real Betis.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣 Dani Ceballos: "Playing at Real Betis' stadium is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me in football and I hope I can come here more times." 🟢 🗣 Dani Ceballos: "Playing at Real Betis' stadium is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me in football and I hope I can come here more times." 🟢 https://t.co/HhCYjHRlC1

The group chat was apparently littered with memes and emojis after their rivals dropped points against Los Verdiblancos. Barca beat Valencia 1-0 on Sunday (5 March), just three days after their first-leg Copa del Rey semi-final win against Real Madrid.

Madrid dropping points against Betis meant Barca extended their lead to nine points at the top of the league table. It doesn't come as a surprise that the Blaugrana players celebrated Los Blancos dropping crucial points at the Benito Villamarin.

With just 14 games left in the season and a nine-point lead over the second-placed team, Barca would believe they already have one hand on the trophy. They could strengthen their chances further if they don't drop points in the league clash against Madrid on 19 March.

Poll : 0 votes