Manchester City enter the race for £15m-rated Serie A wonderkid who Arsenal are 'crazy' about signing: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly joined Arsenal, AC Milan and Inter Milan in the race to sign Fiorentina's rising star Michael Kayode.

fiorentina.it (via TEAMTalk) reports that City have become the latest European giant to show interest in Kayode. The Italian right-back is also being monitored by the two Milan rivals as well as Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

It's claimed that Arsenal are particularly interested in Kayode and are going 'crazy' to sort a deal for the exciting young talent. He's been impressive in Serie A this season becoming a regular starter for Viola.

Kayode, 19, has registered one goal and three assists in 25 games across competitions. He's earned plaudits for his reading of the game, strength, and his agility, especially going forward.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and the Milan rivals have all sent scouts to watch Kayode in action recently. He has four years left on his contract and Fiorentina will be looking around at least £15 million to part ways.

Viola boss Vincenzo Italiano gave a glowing verdict of Kayode earlier this season. He talked up the 12-capItaly U19 international's bravery (via Football-Italia):

"Kayode has a strong character, he fears nothing, and it’s important when you are this young."

Arsenal's interest in Kayode comes with Mikel Arteta having the likes of Ben White. 26, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, 25, at his disposal. But the Spaniard may be eyeing a younger profile and one that can come into his team for the long term.

That may also be the case for his counterpart Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The Cityzens tied Kyle Walker, 33, down to a new two-year contract last summer but he's reaching the latter stages of his career.

Manchester City are also reportedly set to battle Arsenal for Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has shone for Aston Villa this season.

Arsenal are expected to sign a new central midfielder this summer and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is a long-term target. The north Londoners reportedly failed with three bids for the Brazilian in the summer of 2022.

However, Arteta is expected to push for the 25-year-old once again this summer although Villa will be demanding around £100 million. He's been a standout performer for Unai Emery's side this season, bagging 10 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions.

Luiz's fine displays have also caught the eye of his former Manchester City boss Guardiola who is a 'huge fan'. Reports claim the Spaniard feels the former City youngster has shown significant improvement at Villa Park. He has just over two years left on his contract but could be one to watch this summer.

