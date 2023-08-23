Manchester City interested in signing 24-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes.

According to The Athletic's transfer news specialist David Ornstein, Nunes is high among their list of candidates to strengthen their midfield. City's interest in the 24-year-old comes after Kevin De Bruyne suffered a hamstring injury in their Premier League opener. The injury could keep him out until the end of the year.

While Pep Guardiola's side are keen to sign him, Wolves may not be willing to let the Portuguese midfielder leave so late in the window. Ornstein provided a part of the update via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, August 23, writing:

"Man City exploring deal to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves. 24yo high among small pool of options #MCFC considering to bolster midfield. #WWFC unlikely to welcome interest so late but would bring funds to strengthen in multiple areas."

The report further added that Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze is also on Manchester City's list. They were previously linked with West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta as well, but that move is now off (via transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano).

City didn't meet the Hammers' asking price for Paqueta with their initial bid. The Brazilian is currently under investigation by the Football Association (FA) over potential breaches of betting rules, which has also put an end to the pursuit.

Nunes, meanwhile, joined Wolves from Sporting CP only last summer. He has made only 41 appearances for the club, scoring and assisting once apiece, but has already made a lasting impression. Liverpool were also linked with him earlier this year.

Nunes rose through the ranks at Sporting's academy before permanently joining their senior team in 2020. The Manchester City target played 101 times for the Portuguese giants, recording eight goals and nine assists.

He has also won 11 caps for Portugal, even featuring in two of their group-stage matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Looking at Manchester City's transfers in the ongoing transfer window

With the dust barely settling following the club's treble win last season, there have been quite a few changes at the Etihad this summer.

Manchester City have lost Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy (free transfers to Barcelona and FC Lorient respectively). Riyad Mahrez has also departed, signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, while Joao Cancelo is expected to join Gundogan in Catalonia on loan.

With respect to incomings, Pep Guardiola's side have signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and Josko Gvardiol for a world-record €90 million from RB Leipzig. They are also close to bringing in Belgian winger Jeremy Doku, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he underwent his medical on Wednesday.

On the pitch, Manchester City have gotten off to a perfect start in the Premier League. They defeated Burnley 3-0 in their opening game before edging Newcastle United 1-0 in their second contest.

City are one of only three teams (alongside Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion) to have won their first two matches. They are also the only outfit yet to concede a goal in the English top-flight.

Guardiola's men notably lifted the UEFA Super Cup by defeating Sevilla 5-4 on penalties (1-1 after regulation) last week.