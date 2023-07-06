Manchester City and Manchester United keeping tabs on 22-year-old MLS star - Reports

According to journalist Bruno Gonzalez, Manchester United, and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on 22-year-old Atlanta United star Thiago Almada.

Almada, a midfielder by trade, has scored eight goals and has provided nine assists in 18 matches across competitions so far this season. He has also made four appearances for Argentina's national team, including one in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Veteran midfielder llkay Gundogan recently left Manchester City and joined Barcelona. The club have already signed Mateo Kovacic as a replacement from Chelsea. A young gem like Almada could certainly be a great addition to the team and the player could flourish under Pep Guardiola.

Much like City, Manchester United have a tactician in Erik ten Hag, who can help young players flourish. While the Red Devils have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea, Almada could prove to be a handy player for the team.

Almada, 22, is contracted with the MLS club until the end of the 2024-25 season. He has an estimated market value of €20 million.

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola caused Germany's lack of form

Current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola managed Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016. During his time in Germany, Guardiola implemented his trademark passing football in the Bavarians' style of play.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was a key player of the Bayern team under Guardiola. He played 64 games under the Spaniard, contributing 13 goals and 13 assists.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup hero explained how Guardiola caused Germany's recent lack of form on the international stage.

Schweinsteiger said (via talkSPORT):

"Well it's a situation that's very tricky for the German national team and football in general. I think there has been a lot of change. You know when Pep Guardiola joined Bayern Munich when he came to the country, everyone believed we had to play this kind of football, like short passes and everything."

He added:

"We were kind of losing our values you know. I think most of the other countries were looking at Germany as a fighter and we can run until the end and everything."

Germany have struggled at the international level since winning the FIFA World Cup in 2014. They were knocked out of the World Cup group stages in both the 2014 and 2018 editions.

