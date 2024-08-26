Manchester City star set for Saudi Pro League move - Reports

According to journalist Adria Albets, Joao Cancelo is close to completing a move from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The Portuguese full-back is not in Pep Guardiola's plans and have been out of the team since the middle of the 2022-23 season.

After spending the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Bayern Munich, Cancelo joined Barcelona on loan in 2023-24. He played 42 games for the Catalan club last season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Barcelona were keen on bringing Cancelo back to the club but the club's financial situation prevented a permanent transfer from taking place. La Blaugrana explored other avenues as well, with a loan move with a buy obligation potentially on the cards.

Clubs like Inter Milan and Juventus, two clubs Cancelo had played in, also tested the waters for the Portugal international. The aforementioned report, however, suggests that Cancelo might be heading out of European football.

Saudi Pro League has gained popularity since Cristiano Ronaldo's move and several Portuguese stars like Otavio, Ruben Neves, Ronaldo, and more, are plying their trades in the league.

Cancelo might join forces with his international teammate Neves at Al-Hilal. He has made 154 appearances for Manchester City during his career, scoring nine goals and providing 21 assists. The 30-year-old has played 58 times for Portugal, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sends message to Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan has completed a sensational return to Manchester City after spending a year at Barcelona. He left as a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and has returned on a free transfer this summer.

While it's an emotional return, Guardiola wants Gundogan to get on his stride quickly. Speaking about the German midfielder, who is Guardiola's first signing (in 2016) at City, he said (via GOAL):

"He has not come here to retire, or remember the good memories, now it's time to get your shoes on, and play your best. He knows what we have to do, he doesn't need to adapt; he knows the city, he knows the club, he knows his teammates, the way we want to play."

Guardiola expects Gundogan to settle down quickly in the system. The German made 304 appearances in his first stint at Manchester City, scoring 60 goals and providing 38 assists. He made his second debut during the 4-1 win against Ipswich Town on Saturday (August 24) after coming on as a substitute.

