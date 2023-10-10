Manchester City turned down chance to sign ex-Chelsea man earlier this summer: Reports

According to AS, Manchester City decided not to sign former Chelsea loanee Joao Felix this summer, despite the potential he displayed during his brief time at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese forward, who joined the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid during the winter transfer window, showcased glimpses of brilliance during his time in London. However, Felix failed to cement his place in the first XI during a tumultuous time for the club.

A series of internal issues and poor performances overshadowed individual displays, and he was arguably one of the brighter spots in a drab campaign.

The London club's decision not to sign Felix on a permanent basis made headlines. However, the report from AS (via The Chelsea Chronicle) has claimed that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy weren't the only ones hesitant to bring Felix into their fold.

Manchester City, having analyzed his somewhat inconsistent run in England, opted to err on the side of caution and declined the opportunity to sign him. Felix ended up joining Barcelona on loan for the 2023-24 season and has made a fast start to life in Catalonia. He has three goals and two assists in eight appearances across La Liga and the Champions League.

Roma face £37 million price tag to secure unwanted Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku next summer

If Roma wish to capitalize on Romelu Lukaku's recent scintillating form, they will need to dig deep into their pockets. As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea have set a whopping £37 million asking price for the Belgian forward. Currently impressing on loan at the Italian club, Lukaku has found the back of the net seven times in just eight matches across all competitions.

Since joining Jose Mourinho's team, the Belgian striker has showcased a resurgence in form, adapting seamlessly to the demanding nature of Italian football. Roma, witnessing Lukaku's prowess firsthand, might be contemplating making his stay in the capital permanent. However, the Blues' valuation could pose a substantial hurdle.

While negotiating the loan agreement, Chelsea included a £37 million release clause in Lukaku's contract, according to the report. This decision followed their acceptance of a relatively modest £5 million loan fee from the Italian giants. While they were open to letting Lukaku move, they did not want to undersell a player of his caliber.

The Blues were determined to offload the 30-year-old forward during the summer. However, Lukaku declined an opportunity to play for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, a potential move to Inter Milan crashed, and he also refrained from joining the ranks of Juventus.