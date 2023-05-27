Manchester City willing to sell superstar for €40m this summer - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly willing to sell Joao Cancelo for €40 million in the summer. The Portuguese fullback is set to return from loan at Bayern Munich at the end of the season as the Bundesliga champion.

The fullback, who went to Germany in January, also received a Premier League winner's medal with City getting crowned the champions. However, he could be on the move away from the Etihad in the summer, according to SPORT.

Cancelo fell out with manager Pep Guardiola before his summer move. Hence, his future at Manchester City is in serious doubt. The Premier League champions put a buy option of €70 million in the Portuguese ace's loan contract with Bayern Munich. However, the German side are unwilling to spend that amount.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are also reportedly keen on adding a right-back. Primarily a centre-back, Jules Kounde has served as the makeshift in that position this season. Barca are keen on having a permanent solution and have identified Cancelo and Juan Foyth as targets.

Bayer manager Thomas Tuchel was asked earlier this month whether they would make Cancelo's move permanent. He replied (via GOAL):

"We haven't had that conversation yet. I think he feels very comfortable here. But in the end, all parties in such a loan deal are part of the decision. Regardless, I love him. His qualities and desire to train are unique."

He added:

"Of course, he still has room to become part of the team and contribute his skills to the team. I have a feeling he's really happy. We'll discuss everything else after the season."

Cancelo has made 21 appearances for Bayern, contributing one goal and six assists. City's new €40 million valuation could see Bayern change their approach on the fullback and bring him to the Allianz Arena on a permanent basis.

Rico Lewis has been superb for Manchester City in Joao Cancelo's absence

Joao Cancelo's departure meant Pep Guardiola had to look elsewhere for a right-back. Manchester City's squad depth was yet again on display as young Rico Lewis stepped up and deputized brilliantly for the Portuguese international.

He made 22 appearances for the senior team this season, helping them keep 13 clean sheets across competitions. The 18-year-old has been reliable when called upon duty, often drifting into midfield and helping out the build-up.

Lewis can be expected to remain a crucial player next season as well. With Guardiola working well with young players, Cancelo's future at the club is looking bleak.

Since joining from Juventus in 2019, the Portugal international has made 154 appearances for Manchester City, registering nine goals and 22 assists.

