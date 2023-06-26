Manchester United agree deal to sign English defender: Reports

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have agreed to sign 16-year-old defender Harry Amass from Watford. The report adds that although the signing hasn't been officially completed yet, there is a deal in place between the two clubs.

Amass has an early scholarship plan with Watford, tying him down to the club until he turns 18. Hence, the Red Devils will have to pay compensation to secure the player's signature.

Amass plays as a left-back and has represented Watford's under-18 and under-21 teams. He was also present on the bench for the senior team's FA Cup third-round fixture against Reading in the recently concluded season.

The youngster is expected to be a part of England's squad for the 2023 under-17 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Indonesia in November.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Marcus Rashford's Manchester United contract

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford's contract situation. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said that Rashford is close to signing a long-term deal with the Red Devils.

Rashford was United's most prolific forward in the 2022-23 season. He scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 matches across competitions. With his current deal set to expire next summer, United have reportedly reached an agreement regarding an extension with the forward.

Romano said about Rashford's contract situation:

"It's really, really close to being signed. Everything is verbally almost agreed. It's about the final points, but Rashford has decided to stay. This is also thanks to Erik ten Hag."

Since making his first team debut in 2016, Rashford has so far made 359 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 123 goals and providing 68 assists. He has been a key player for the team in recent seasons.

Under Erik ten Hag's tutelage in the 2022-23 season, Rashford has developed his game rapidly and added a more consistent goalscoring threat. It will be interesting to see if he can cement his status as one of the best attackers in the world in the coming seasons.

