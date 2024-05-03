Manchester United among clubs keen on signing Real Madrid star, player unlikely to leave La Liga giants this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly one of the European clubs keen on signing Real Madrid striker Joselu, but Los Blancos are not interested in listening to any offers for him.

Joselu has had an impressive journeyman career that has seen him play for Hannover, Stoke City, Newcastle, Deportivo, and Alaves. The forward was recently playing for Segunda Division side Espanyol, before Madrid made a loan move for his services.

Since he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu, Joselu has done well under manager Carlo Ancelotti. While he is not a starter in the team, the 34-year-old striker has scored three goals in nine Champions League games. He has also scored eight goals in 31 La Liga games, and looks set to lift the title with the Madridistas.

The Spaniard's good performances have reportedly led to interest from clubs like Manchester United, who are said to be monitoring the forward's situation at the Bernabeu. This is according to Revelo (via Madrid Zone), who have also claimed that Real Madrid have no interest in letting Joselu leave.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho discusses his time at Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, believes he gave Los Blancos the most he ever gave any club. He spent three seasons with the Spanish giants after his UEFA Champions League win with Inter Milan.

The Portuguese tactician left after he fell out with members of the Real Madrid changing room and returned to Chelsea for a second stint before joining Manchester United. Reminiscing about his years of management at Madrid, Mourinho said (via GOAL):

“I left feeling quite at ease and feeling that I had nothing left to give. I can truly say that I gave more to Real Madrid than I ever gave to any club before. I left with peace of mind, I left without wanting to take out the dirty linen."

He added:

"When I left it was a team that had played three consecutive Champions League semis, they had been Spanish champions, they had won games at home as well as abroad. There were small and big differences. I left and it was difficult for the others to say many good things about me.”

The former Manchester United boss is currently without a job in football after he was let go by AS Roma this season. He will be pleased to see that his efforts for Real Madrid have continued to bear fruits, with the club looking to secure a sixth Champions League title since his departure.