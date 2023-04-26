Manchester United among five clubs interested in signing 23-year-old Italy international: Reports

Manchester United are one of five clubs interested in signing Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils, who have already won the EFL Cup, are keen to end their first season under Erik ten Hag strongly. They hope to add another trophy to their cabinet when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final in June.

Manchester United are also on course to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League. They are fourth in the table and enjoy a five-point lead over fifth-placed Aston Villa and have three games in hand at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, squad planning for the 2023-24 season is also underway at Old Trafford. Like many other clubs, Ten Hag's side have identified the midfield as an area that needs strengthening this summer.

The Premier League giants have recently been linked with several midfielders, including Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch. They have also been credited with an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister among others.

Sassuolo star Frattesi is the latest midfielder to be linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer. According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

However, the Red Devils are not the only club interested in signing Fratessi from Sassuolo. Serie A giants Napoli, Inter Milan, and Juventus are also monitoring the central midfielder, as per the report.

Ten Hag's side also faces competition from Premier League rivals Brighton for Frattesi. Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi knows Frattesi from his time as Sassuolo's boss, although the midfielder did not play under him.

Brighton could be tempted to cash in on Mac Allister and Moises Cacidedo this summer. The Seagulls could view Frattesi as a potential replacement for either of them.

How has Manchester United target Davide Frattesi fared for Sassuolo?

Davide Frattesi joined Sassuolo from AS Roma for €5 million ahead of the 2017-18 season. He spent time away on loan at Ascoli, Empoli, and Monza before establishing himself as a regular for the Neroverdi.

The midfielder, who has four national team caps, has made 71 appearances across competitions for the Serie A club, bagging 10 goals and four assists. He has not missed a single league game this season.

Sassuolo are under no pressure to sell Frattesi as he is contracted to them until 2026. However, they could be tempted to cash in on the 23-year-old if they receive a suitable offer from a club like Manchester United.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes