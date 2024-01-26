Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea on alert after 31-year-old Premier League star becomes available in cut-price £18 million deal: Reports

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all reportedly keen on a deal that could see them sign Callum Wilson from Newcastle United for a bargain £18 million. Each team is looking for a new striker, and Wilson, who has scored 46 goals in 102 matches for the Magpies, fits the bill.

Chelsea have struggled to find the goals this season, as they have scored 35 goals in 21 games in the Premier League. Their main striker, Nicolas Jackson, has only managed seven of those goals.

For Manchester United, the situation is much worse, as their main striker, Rasmus Hojlund, has scored just 2 goals. Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has managed three goals.

Callum Wilson has scored seven goals in 14 league games for the Magpies, averaging a goal every two games. With his potential transfer fee sitting at a £18 million bargain, according to Standard, the three Premier League clubs will be looking to make their move for him. Wilson could arguably be a great short-term fix for their attacking needs.

Newcastle need to sell players like Wilson to keep their finances in check with Premier League rules. The club's spending has been huge - some £400 million since 2021 when Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund took over.

On his podcast, Footballer’s Football Podcast, with Michail Antonio, Wilson talked about transfer rumors. He said (via Standard):

"It’s January. The window is open and there is always speculation with players, not just regarding myself but with everyone else in the squad as well. I haven’t got much more to say than that.”

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel linked with Manchester United move: Reports

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is rumored to be in line for a stunning comeback to the Premier League with Manchester United, potentially replacing Erik ten Hag, according to GOAL.

Since Tuchel left Chelsea in 2022, things have not been smooth for him at Bayern Munich, and now there's talk about him heading back to the Premier League.

Manchester United are 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool and even a top-four finish seems distant. They have been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage, and new club stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is pushing for better results.

Over in Germany, Tuchel's comments have stirred up trouble. He has said he felt 'more appreciated' at Chelsea compared to the constant criticism in the Bundesliga. As per journalist Christian Falk (via GOAL), Bayern's management are not pleased.

Tuchel, on the other hand, reportedly has a soft spot for the Premier League and particularly wants to manage at Old Trafford. If Ten Hag is sacked from United this summer and Bayern lets go of Tuchel, the German could head to Manchester.