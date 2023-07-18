Manchester United attacker wanted on loan by Erik ten Hag's former club: Reports

Manchester United attacker Facundo Pellistri is attracting loan interest from FC Twente, who previously employed Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, according to The Athletic.

Pellistri, 21, joined the Premier League giants from Uruguayan club Penarol for £9 million in 2020. However, the winger, who had a one-and-a-half-year loan at Deportivo Alaves between January 2021 and June 2022, did not make his senior debut for the club until January this year.

The Uruguay international's first appearance for Manchester United came in a 3-0 EFL Cup win against Charlton Athletic. Having had to wait over two years to make his debut, he was determined to leave on loan in January. However, Ten Hag's side refused to sanction a temporary exit at the time.

The Red Devils went on to hand Pellistri more playing time than anticipated in the second half of last season. The attacker made 10 appearances, including a start in the UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 tie against Real Betis, across competitions for the English giants.

Despite blocking a move earlier this year, United are considering sending Pellistri out on loan ahead of the 2023-24 season, according to the aforementioned source. Twente are among the clubs interested in signing the Uruguayan on a temporary deal.

It's worth noting that Manchester United manager Ten Hag was in charge of Twente for two and a half years between July 2015 and December 2017. He led the Eredivisie club to 56 wins in 111 games across competitions during that period.

Twente could now look to use their relationship with the Dutch tactician to rope in Pellistri on loan.

Manchester United on the verge of signing Andre Onana

Manchester United recently made Mason Mount their first acquisition of the summer. They signed the England international from Premier League rivals Chelsea for an initial sum of £55 million. The Blues could pocket another £5 million in add-ons.

The Red Devils have since been focused on bringing in a new goalkeeper, with David de Gea leaving. They are on the verge of signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £43 million. The Cameroonian is thus in line to reunite with Erik ten Hag, having earlier worked with the manager at Ajax.

United, meanwhile, are tipped to turn their attention towards signing top striker target Rasmus Hojlund after completing a deal for Onana. Atalanta have slapped a £86 million price tag on the Norwegian. Ten Hag's side are hopeful of convincing the Serie A club to lower their demands.