Manchester United back in contention to sign 26-year-old defender with €40 million price-tag: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The Red Devils were linked with Dumfries last season as well, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka struggling for game time. However, after Diogo Dalot's injury, the Englishman made a claim for his place in the team and finished the season with 34 appearances across competitions.

Wan-Bissaka has been dealing with a hamstring injury this season and has made just five appearances across competitions. His contract with Manchester United expires next summer and as per Calciomercato.it, the club are monitoring Dumfries as a replacement.

The Dutch fullback is having an excellent season with Inter Milan, who sit atop the Serie A table. Dumfries has registered two goals and four assists in 12 games across competitions. His attacking ability has garnered interest from multiple clubs.

Along with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring Dumfries' situation. The Dutchman's contract with Inter expires in 2025 and he could cost around €40 million.

Having arrived from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, Dumfries has made 108 appearances for the Nerazzurri, registering nine goals and 18 assists.

Erik ten Hag offers his reaction to Manchester United's defeat to Manchester City

The Red Devils were humbled 3-0 at Old Trafford by city rival Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29. City dominated the game with 61% possession and 21 attempts on goal as compared to Manchester United's seven.

An Erling Haaland brace and a Phil Foden finish was enough to secure another Manchester derby win for the visitors. After the game, United manager Erik ten Hag shared his reaction, saying (via manutd.com):

"When you play against this team, everything has to be perfect. So you don't need help but also you don't want anything against you. Today was not our day. We have to accept that but don't forget the game-plan was very good in the first half."

He added:

"It hurts a lot. As you say, losing the derby is horrible. It could have been going a different way but it didn't."

"Now you have to deal with it. Accept it, how it is, and, in 24 hours, you have to get up and go the next game [Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday]."

Manchester United have now lost five of their first 10 league games this season and are eighth in the table. They will next host Newcastle United in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.