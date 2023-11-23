Manchester United could be banned from UEFA Champions League after Sir Ratcliffe takeover - Reports

A significant development could see Manchester United banned from the UEFA Champions League as British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquires 25% of the club.

The £1.3 billion transaction has been reported to be the initial phase in a gradual takeover process. However, this corporate move has brought about a conundrum concerning the Red Devils' aspirations in continental competitions.

Ratcliffe's petrochemical conglomerate INEOS already owns the French team Nice. This dual ownership will potentially bring UEFA's stringent "multi-club ownership" regulations into play next season. According to Mirror, these rules stipulate that there are specific conditions under which both of Ratcliffe's clubs can simultaneously compete in European tournaments.

Essentially, either Nice or Manchester United must qualify outright for the expanded Champions League group stage. The other club must directly enter the Conference League, rather than the top-tier competition and the Europa League.

A UEFA source, speaking to The Sun (via Mirror), has clarified this directive. The source has emphasized the necessity to avoid scenarios where teams under the same ownership confront each other in identical competitions. This is said to come from Article 5.02 of UEFA's regulations.

The implications of these regulations are stark. If both Manchester United and Nice qualify for the Champions League, the team that achieves a higher finish will be granted entry into the tournament. The less successful team, conversely, would face exclusion from European competition.

In an event where both teams finish in the same positions, the Mancunian giants would be favored for qualification due to England's superior ranking in UEFA. However, there may be a glimmer of hope for both clubs, as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has hinted at a potential relaxation of the multi-club ownership rules.

UEFA president Cerefin has advocated for reevaluation of multi-club ownership rules ahead of Manchester United takeover

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA, recently voiced his support for reevaluating the organization's regulations pertaining to multi-club ownership. This emerged during an interview with former Manchester United player Gary Neville.

Cerefin pointed out to Neville earlier this year (via ESPN):

"It has to be quick because, you know, everything has to happen quickly in football. There is more and more interest for this multi-club ownership and we shouldn't just say no [to] the investments, and for multi-club ownership. But we have to see what kind of rules we set in that case, because the rules have to be strict."

Ceferin's remarks are particularly relevant in light of the current situation involving Manchester United and the prospective 25% acquisition by British billionaire Ratcliffe.

A notable precedent in this context is the Red Bull ownership group's handling of Leipzig and Salzburg. In 2017, UEFA concluded that the two clubs, despite being under the same ownership, had maintained sufficient separation to allow simultaneous participation in the Champions League.