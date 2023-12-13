Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag linked with shock move to Bundesliga giants - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been linked the Borussia Dortmund job, according to former Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance after the Red Devils' calamitous start to the 2023-24 campaign. Out of 24 matches across competitions, United have lost 12, won 11, and have drawn one.

They are sixth in the Premier League with 27 points from 16 matches and have lost seven league matches, winning the other nine. Ten Hag's side have also been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stages, having finished rock bottom in Group A.

They lost four group games, drew one, and won one, securing only four points from six games. Manchester United were also eliminated from the EFL Cup after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Fjortoft has now made a surprising claim in his recent tweet, linking the Dutch coach to Dortmund. He wrote:

"Wild rumor in Germany. Ten Hag could be the new coach in Dortmund. Remember… Sammer (adviser Dortmund) has employed ten Hag before (Bayern). Let us see what happens in the new year."

Expand Tweet

Borussia Dortmund are currently fifth in the Bundesliga with 25 points from 14 matches. Edin Terzic, Dortmund's head coach, is also a man under scrutiny. However, the Bundesliga giants have already qualified for the Champions League Round of 16 and are well-positioned to secure the top spot in a group including PSG, AC Milan, and Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag did a phenomenal job in his first season in English football, helping United finish in the top four, winning the Carabao Cup, and reaching the FA Cup final.

The Dutchman has so far taken charge of 86 games for the club, winning 53, losing 24 and drawing nine. However, United's form has been disappointing in the ongoing season and pressure will continue to mount if the club's fortunes don't turn around.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag keen to trim his squad in January: Reports

According to ESPN, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to trim down his squad in the January transfer window. Having already been eliminated from Europe and the EFL Cup, the Red Devils will have a lighter schedule to deal with for the remaining season.

Jadon Sancho is expected to leave, having not featured for the team since August due to a fall-out with the manager. Donny van de Beek is another player expected to leave, having featured only twice this season.

Clubs from La Liga and the Bundesliga are reportedly interested in the Dutch midfielder. Manchester United are also reportedly ready to consider offers for Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, and Casemiro.