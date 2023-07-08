Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants club to sign two forwards in the transfer window - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has suggested that the Red Devils snap up a duo of strikers this summer, according to Manchester Evening News. This news comes after talks have begun regarding a move for Atalanta's shooting star Rasmus Hojlund.

Ten Hag's tactical blueprint calls for a classic centre-forward and a versatile wingman capable of operating anywhere across the attacking line.

This move comes amid growing uncertainties concerning the future of several of United's offensive talents. The Red Devils are looking to sell players like Anthony Martial, their current main striker, as well as winger Anthony Elanga.

Manchester United have tagged Hojlund as their main striker target following hurdles in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

The Red Devils' director of football John Murtough has led a series of intensive dialogues with the Atalanta camp for the 20-year-old. He notably racked up nine goals and two assists in 32 Serie A appearances last season.

The Italian club, meanwhile, have hinted at a potential loan for Mason Greenwood in their trade talks with Murtough. United are also keeping a weary eye on Kane's situation.

Bayern Munich have already had a hefty £65 million bid for Kane was turned down. With his 30th birthday around the corner, Kane is entering his contract's final year at Tottenham.

The London giants are reportedly ready to bump up his paycheck to a whopping £300,000 per week, according to Manchester Evening News.

In the search for an achievable alternative to Hojlund, United have also earmarked Eintracht Frankfurt's goal-machine Randal Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old, like Hojlund, is committed to his current club until 2027.

Vlahovic transfer battle: Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the mix

Tottenham and Manchester United have emerged as the frontrunners in the race for Dusan Vlahovic's signature. The ball might start rolling with Harry Kane, Spurs' hometown hero, rumored to be in line for a high-profile transfer.

If Kane departs, the Spurs could launch their offensive to secure Vlahovic, according to insider Ben Jacobs in a GiveMeSport report. However, the Red Devils could give them a run for their money, intensifying the race for the Juventus forward.

Shedding light on the Vlahovic chase, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested that Manchester United and others could swoop in later in the transfer window (via TBR Football):

"I think Dusan Vlahovic is one to watch for Manchester United and Chelsea. But, first and foremost, clubs have been waiting to understand Juventus' position, which is why it's happening a little bit later in terms of progression. United haven’t made a move yet, but he’s very much been on their list, along with a variety of different strikers."

