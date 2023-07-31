Manchester United boss Ten Hag wants to replace Diogo Dalot with 27-year-old star: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to replace Diogo Dalot with Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard. The aforementioned report stated that Dalot doesn't meet the minimum requirement to be United's starting right-back.

Hence, Ten Hag is looking to add a new right-back to the squad. Bayern's Pavard, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona and Manchester City, has emerged as a target for the Red Devils.

Pavard, 27, has so far made 162 appearances for Bayern since joining the Bundesliga club back in 2019. He has scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists for the German club. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner made 43 appearances during the 2022-23 season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

Pavard is one of the leading full-backs in the world and he could be a great replacement for Dalot, who has reportedly failed to convince Ten Hag.

The 24-year-old has so far made 107 appearances for Manchester United, scoring thrice and providing six assists. He played 42 matches across competitions last season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot recently explained what he learned from Cristiano Ronaldo

Diogo Dalot and Cristiano Ronaldo were teammates at Manchester United during the Portuguese superstar's second stint at the Premier League club. While Ronaldo has left the Red Devils, the pair are still international teammates for Portugal.

Dalot recently told ESPN what he has learned from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The full-back praised Ronaldo's tremendous discipline, saying:

"He helped me a lot outside of the pitch, whether it's the way he conducts himself every single day, I think the discipline that he has and he had through all this career, brought me a lot. It was a joy for me to play with him and to be his teammate."

Dalot added:

"He helped me a lot. I will keep some things to myself, but the general [thing] is that his discipline is what impressed me the most. Because you can be consistent, but you can be consistent in a bad way, and he was disciplined and consistent in a good way. That's what I've learned the most from him."

During his infamous Piers Morgan 'Uncensored' interview, which triggered his exit from Manchester United, Ronaldo named Dalot as one of the young players in world football who has the discipline to reach the pinnacle.