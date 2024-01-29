Manchester United and Chelsea begin talks to sign ex-Barcelona forward before January transfer deadline: Reports 

Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite emerged as a late transfer option for Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United according to reports via Marca.

Both clubs are currently being linked with improving their attacking departments during the ongoing January transfer window and could turn to Braithwaite. The 32-year-old striker has a release clause of just £6 million according to Marca and could be a good bargain for either club.

Chelsea's first-team strikers have struggled for consistency in front of goal this season. Neither Nicolas Jackson nor Armando Broja have done enough to prove they are ready to lead their attack, scoring just eight league goals between them. Christopher Nkunku's injuries have also limited him from playing a large majority of the 2023-24 football campaign for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also in a similar position. Strikers Rasmund Hojlund and Anthony Martial have both struggled for goals so far this season, combining for three Premier League goals this season.

With few days left in the transfer window, both Chelsea and United could explore options to boost their frontline to finish the season on a strong foot.

Braithwaite could eventually be the man that either team could turn to on a short-term basis. The Swiss striker has netted an impressive tally of 12 goals in 22 games across all competitions for Espanyol this season.

Chelsea manager reacts to news of Jürgen Klopp leaving Liverpool in the summer

Mauricio Pochettino has reacted to the decision of Liverpool head coach, Jürgen Klopp opting to step down from his role at Anfield. He revealed that he was in shock when he received the news of Klopp wanting to leave Liverpool this summer. He said via GOAL:

"I was in shock. Today, I was working and received the news. It is really sad. We already missed him. When I was sacked from Tottenham, the first message I received was from him. The job he has done with Liverpool is amazing. He wishes to rest and go away for a little bit. I think he deserves but it is sad for people who love football."

Both managers will meet on the touchline on Wednesday (January 31) when Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield for their crunch Premier League clash.