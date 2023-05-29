Manchester United and Chelsea suffer blow as 26-year-old target decides to join AC Milan: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been beaten by AC Milan in the race to sign Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Japan international's contract with the German club expires this summer. As per GOAL, Chelsea and Manchester United were keeping tabs on his situation leading up to the summer transfer window.

However, according to journalist Patrick Berger (h/t CaughtOffside), Kamada has opted to join AC Milan. He has had a highly impressive season, scoring 16 goals and laying out seven assists in 46 games across competitions.

Chelsea could have used Kamada to bolster their midfield which seems set to lose a key component, Mason Mount, this summer. The Englishman is yet to extend his deal which expires in June 2024 and has Liverpool on his trail over a summer move.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have no real competition for Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 spot. However, it seems that Kamada, 26, will pen a deal with Rossoneri ahead of the new campaign.

The former Sagan Tosu playmaker could slot into AC Milan's starting XI straightaway given Brahim Diaz's imminent return to Real Madrid this summer. He will join a team playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, with AC Milan's top-four finish guaranteed with one game to go.

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United belong in the Champions League after win against Chelsea

Manchester United secured a top-four finish with a game to spare after they beat Chelsea 4-1 on May 25 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finished sixth last season and missed out on the Champions League this term. Speaking after his team's win against Chelsea, the Dutchman said, via BBC:

"This club belongs in the Champions League. Finishing in the top four was the main objective. The competition is tough, there are many teams with really good squads, good managers and high budgets."

He added:

"For this moment it is the maximum but we want more and I don't have a lot of patience. Standards have to go up. Manchester City are playing outstanding football but we have a way to go."

United did not down their tools despite having very little to play for in game week 38. They secured a third-place finish after beating Fulham 2-1 at home on Sunday (May 28).

