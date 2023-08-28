Manchester United consider surprise move to sign Tottenham midfielder: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on signing Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. However, the Red Devils still need to sell players before making a move for the Danish star.

As per a report in the Telegraph, Hojbjerg is the latest player on the list at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is desperate to add a midfielder this summer and has asked the club to sign a Premier League star.

Sofyan Amrabat was on their radar for a while, but they have now shifted focus. Fiorentina set a deadline last week and that was missed by the Red Devils as they need to sell a player before signing another player.

Manchester United are looking to take advantage of Hojbjerg's situation at Tottenham and lure him in. The Danish star has not started any of the three Premier League games this season and has been reduced to a bench role under Ange Postecoglou.

Manchester United in injury crisis, admits Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that his side are in an injury crisis. However, he has defended his midfielders and claimed that they will do well once they get on the same page.

Speaking to the media after their 2-0 loss at Tottenham on August 26, he said (via Reuters):

"You always have to analyse clinically and that assessment isn't right. It was about the back and the front. That is why we were so open. Nothing to do with the midfield."

He added:

"We've already said straight after the game. If you see his numbers, you'll see Casemiro is fully fit. I don't have any doubts (the midfielders) can do it."

Ten Hag also provided an update on the injuries in his squad, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"Injuries are always disappointing but we can deal with it. Rasmus Hojlund is not available for tomorrow, he came into team training for the first time. Next week we expect him to do a full week, so he is very near to the squad."

He added:

"(Mason Mount and Luke Shaw) will be absent for some period. Luke will be longer than Mason. Tyrell Malacia will take a few weeks, we have the solutions in our squad. Definitely."

Manchester United are also looking to sign Marc Cucurella on loan from Chelsea after Luke Shaw's injury. The Red Devils have tried to sell Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay but neither deal have gone through (via Manchester Evening News).