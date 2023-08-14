Manchester United dealt transfer blow as club interested in signing Harry Maguire is looking at alternative targets - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly studying alternatives to Harry Maguire as doubts grow over his proposed move from Manchester United.

According to The Telegraph, the Hammers are looking at other options to Maguire as there is uncertainty that he will arrive from Old Trafford. The two clubs agreed on a £30 million deal for the 30-year-old earlier this week.

However, West Ham have grown impatient with the time the transfer is taking and the issue is between the defender and the Red Devils. There was confidence that the deal would get sorted over the weekend but it is now seemingly in jeopardy.

Maguire's tumultuous spell at Manchester United looked to be coming to an end when Erik Ten Hag's side accepted the Hammers' offer. The England international lacked game time last season, falling out of favor with the Dutch coach.

He was displaced in the Red Devils' starting lineup by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. He started just eight of 16 league games last season and has now been stripped of the club's captaincy by Ten Hag.

West Ham boss David Moyes made Maguire his top defensive target this summer. However, the wait for the transfer to get over the line has drawn frustration from the London Stadium outfit.

Harry Maguire has endured a dismal spell with Manchester United since arriving from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million. He has been constantly criticized during his four-year stay at Old Trafford amid his price tag and some glaring mistakes.

Aston Villa join race for Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire

Unai Emery's Villa could come into the equation.

The door has opened for other potential suitors to come in for Harry Maguire as West Ham consider alternatives. One of those clubs is Aston Villa who have reportedly started looking at a deal for the Englishman following Tyrone Mings' injury.

Football Transfers' Jacque Talbot claims Villa have enquired about signing the Manchester United defender. Mings could be out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, leaving Unai Emery short of options in defense.

Harry Maguire's future at Old Trafford looks bleak and there are even claims that Ten Hag is in the market for a new defender. Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard is an option but the two clubs are reportedly differing in their valuation of the Frenchman.

Hence, the signs are there that Ten Hag is preparing for life without Maguire. West Ham's hesitation over the length of time the transfer is taking may open the door for Villa.