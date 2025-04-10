Manchester United enquire about signing 22-year-old Premier League star as replacement for Andre Onana: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in the summer transfer window. This is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that Ruben Amorim is willing to sanction Andre Onana's departure (via Metro).

The Red Devils have not been convinced by the Cameroon international's performance, who has made 42 appearances this season, keeping 10 clean sheets. With this being the case, it is believed that Manchester United, along with AC Milan, are seeking the signature of the Seagulls' shot-stopper.

Verbruggen has impressed in the Premier League of late, particularly because he possesses the skills of a modern day goalkeeper. The Netherlands international is more than comfortable with playing the ball out of the back, a trait that most coaches these days seek in their goalkeepers.

While the Red Devils have made contact, a move for Verbruggen will not be easy, with his contract at Brighton expiring in the summer of 2028. He joined the club in 2023 for a reported fee of €20 million, and it is believed that the Seagulls will demand at least twice the amount to let him go this year.

To date, the Dutchman has made 60 appearances across competitions for his English employers, keeping 15 clean sheets. Making matters worse for Manchester United is the fact that they are struggling in the Premier League this season, placed 13th.

Without the prospect of European football, it could be difficult for the Red Devils to convince their targets to join them for next season.

Former Manchester United star Nemanja Matic calls Andre Onana 'one of the worst keepers' in Red Devils history

Nemanja Matic

Ex-Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has responded to Andre Onana's claims that the Red Devils are far better than their Europa League quarter-final opponents Lyon.

The former Chelsea star, who plays for Lyon, did not take these comments too well and hit back quite aggressively. He said in his pre-match press conference (via BBC Sport):

"If you are one of the worst keepers in Manchester United history, you need to take care. If David de Gea, Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar said that, I would question myself."

Onana (70.1%) has recorded a lesser save percentage than David de Gea, Edwin van der Sar, and Dean Henderson, among other goalkeepers at Old Trafford in the last 20 years. The Red Devils face Lyon for the first leg at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, April 10.

