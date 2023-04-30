Manchester United enter race for former Manchester City player who has interest from Chelsea and Arsenal - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has been the subject of interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

As reported by The Independent, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of the young Belgian and is keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.

The Manchester United manager reportedly views Lavia as a long-term replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has enjoyed a fantastic debut season for the Red Devils following his £60 million move from Real Madrid last summer.

The 31-year-old still has three years left on his deal at Old Trafford but Ten Hag is understood to be keen to bring in Lavia as his understudy.

Lavia has been a shining light for Southampton in an otherwise forgettable season for the Saints.

The Belgium international has caught the eye in the middle of the park for the south coast club who look destined to face the drop.

The midfielder, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, made his move to St. Mary's Stadium from Manchester City for a £10.5m fee last summer.

He has made a total of 29 appearances for the Saints across competitions, having scored one goal and provided one assist in the process.

The defensive midfielder has also been capped once for Belgium at senior level already and seems to have a bright future ahead of himself.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a 20 percent sell-on clause and a buy-back clause in their deal with Southampton for the Manchester United target.

Chelsea and Manchester United target planning to reject new contract and leave on free transfer next summer

Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Harry Kane could reportedly consider leaving Tottenham Hotspur as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

As claimed by The Telegraph, via CaughtOffside, Kane is considering his future at the north London club.

His current deal with the north London giants expires in the summer of 2024 and there is an increasing amount of doubt surrounding his future.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the England skipper as Erik ten Hag searches for a new number nine.

Chelsea are also understood to be keen on the attacker and could make an ambitious raid on their London rivals.

The 29-year-old is also expected to ignore interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich as he aims to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record.

Shearer is currently the league's all-time top scorer with 260 goals to his name, while Kane is third on the list with 207.

