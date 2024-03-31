Manchester United eye move for League One star after making England breakthrough - Reports

According to The Sun, Manchester United have set their sights on Port Vale striker Baylee Dipepa. The youngster, only 17, recently made his England under-17 debut.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, since taking over as the minority owner of the Red Devils, has highlighted the importance of focusing on youth talents rather than spending a chunk of money on superstar names.

The Red Devils are now courting Dipepa, who has scored twice and has provided two assists in 20 appearances across competitions this season. The centre-forward recently grabbed eyeballs with his sensational solo goal against Bristol Rovers.

Dipepa recently made his England under-17 debut on March 20, coming on as a substitute against Northern Ireland and bagging a brace. Dipepa also scored the opener in his full debut against Hungary.

The youngster has been with Port Vale since the age of eight and recently penned his professional contract with the club, which run until 2026. Manchester United's reported interest, however, could make matters interesting.

United already boast young prospects like Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund in their ranks. Dipepa could further bolster the team's talent pool.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's words on prioritizing youth prospects

Sir Jim Ratclifferece recently completed a minority takeover at Manchester United through his INEOS group. Ratcliffe was questioned about the club potentially signing Kylian Mbappe, who has been touted to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The British billionaire provided an interesting response, claiming that it was not smart to spend money on household names like Mbappe. Rather, he emphasized on finding young talents who could replicate today's superstars in the future. Ratcliffe said (via Daily Mail):

"I'd rather find next Mbappe,trather than spending a fortune to buy success. It's not clever to go and sign Mbappe, anyone could figure that out."

Ratcliffe added:

"What's more challenging is to find the next Mbappe, the next Bellingham, the next Roy Keane."

United's reported interest in Dipepa proves that the club are moving in that direction. The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in 17-year-old Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino.