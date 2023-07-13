Manchester United eye players-plus-cash move to sign £85 million rated forward - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly seeking to swap players plus cash for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell reported that despite the Red Devils' current offer, Atalanta are insistent on a complete cash payment. Troubles over Hojlund's deal come from the Premier League club looking to balance financial commitments towards the ongoing negotiations for Andre Onana.

Manchester United could use both Fred and Donny van de Beek in a swap deal for the Danish striker. The midfielders missed Manchester United's pre-season clash against Leeds on Tuesday (Jul 12).

However, Whitwell confirms that the Serie A club have expressed no intention of agreeing to a deal with players forming a part of it.

Hojlund registered nine goals and four assists in 32 Serie A games during his first season for Atalanta after moving from Sturm Graz last summer.

The club are looking for around £85 million for their 20-year-old striker. However, the Manchester outfit considers the sum excessive at the moment and could turn to other options this window.

Whitwell also does not write off European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich from entering the race for Hojlund either.

PSG could lose Kylian Mbappe this summer, with the Frenchman denying to sign a contract extension beyond 2024.

The Bundesliga outfit, on the other hand, are in the race for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane at the moment (via Fabrizio Romano). Should the deal not materialize, the club could turn their attention to Hojlund.

"Waste of time"- Craig Burley on Manchester United striker

In a recent Youtube clip put out by ESPN FC, pundit Craig Burley made his feelings clear about Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. The France international has had a tough time of things off-late at Old Trafford.

He missed nearly half the 2022-23 season due to injury but managed to score six league goals from 21 appearances across competitions. Speaking about the forward, Burley said:

"Waste of time. Complete waste of time. He is what I would call a bit of a waster. By that, I mean players who are super talented but either don’t train hard enough or don’t apply themselves hard enough."

Given Martial's deficiencies, the Red Devils are on the hunt for a new number nine. They are considering Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as one of the likely options to play up top at Old Trafford next season.

