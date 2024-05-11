Manchester United eye surprise move for LaLiga defender to bolster squad - Reports

Manchester United have set their sight on a surprise move for La Liga defender Reinildo, who plays for Atletico Madrid. The 30-year-old will be available for a cut-price as he enters the final year of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

This also comes after the full-back has struggled to find playing time under Diego Simeone, following his long-term injury after tearing his cruciate ligament. He has played in only 12 La Liga games this season, and there are no guarantees that Atletico would be willing to renew his contract.

According to reports from SunSport, the Red Devils are interested in his services, as they could potentially sign him for £8 million. However, they will need to beat other interested parties to the deal, with the report also revealing interest from Aston Villa and Juventus.

For Manchester United, they need an urgent fix at the left-back slot for next season, especially because of how injuries have seriously diminished the playing squad. Players like midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and right-back Diogo Dalot have had to deputize at left-back, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia dealing with injuries.

While Reinildo may come on the cheap, the Red Devils will likely be concerned about his recent injury situation. They will hope the left-back can return to his former heights when he won the Ligue 1 with Lille in 2022.

Erik ten Hag provides injury update ahead of Manchester United's clash with Arsenal

Embattled Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has given injury updates about the club’s center-back situation. The Dutchman revealed the status of defender Lisandro Martinez ahead of the club’s potentially title-deciding clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Red Devils have been without Martinez for most of the season and his absence has coincided with a poor campaign for the Manchester-based club. The Argentine will however be unavailable for another important clash, with Ten Hag ruling him out of the clash against the Gunners.

Speaking via the Manchester Evening News during his pregame media duties, Ten Hag said:

"Yesterday, Licha [Lisandro Martinez] came to me and wanted to play on Sunday against Arsenal but he's not ready yet, he needs a little bit more time to go through the process, but he is so desperate."

The Dutchman’s job is reportedly in danger following a poor season and he could potentially lose his job in the summer. While Manchester United have had some bad luck with injuries this season, the former manager might find sympathy hard to come by with the club looking set to finish in their lowest position in the Premier League era.