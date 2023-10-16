Manchester United eye surprise move to sign former Chelsea star as Erik ten Hag wants reinforcements - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on singing former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace player is on the Red Devils' radar as they look to bolster the defense.

As per a report in the South London Press, the 23-year-old star has impressed the scouts at Old Trafford, and they see him as the perfect player to improve Erik ten Hag's squad. The Red Devils have been leaking goals this term, having conceded 19 in 10 matches.

Guehi has been in fine form since moving to Crystal Palace and has attracted interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United too. The Englishman has three years left on his current contract with the London side and they are not under pressure to sell the defender.

Paul Parker wants Manchester United to sign former Chelsea star

Paul Parker was speaking to SpilXperten earlier this month when he claimed Marc Guehi would be ideal for Manchester United. He believes the former Chelsea star will be the best defender at the club if he joins and also added that his partner at Selhurst Park, Joachim Andersen, would be a good addition too.

He said:

"I even think he would be able to do a good job at Man United. I really like Andersen. I think he is a very, very good centre half, and he has been looking amazing for Crystal Palace again this season. But again, from Man United's perspective, I think I would look at his centre-half partner, Marc Guehi. He is a fantastic centre-half, and I would take Guehi over Andersen, also because of his age. Guehi is only 23 years old, and he is an England international."

He added:

"If Man United was to sign Guehi, he would be the best centre-half at the club, without a shadow of a doubt. I think Martinez is excellent, but Guehi is more elegant with the ball with his feet. I think they could be a great centre-half pair. Guehi is so clever, and he would be an amazing addition to the squad, and I would definitely give Man United the advice to go for some shopping at Crystal Palace."

Manchester United have been looking to add a defender to their squad but could not sign one due to FFP issues in the summer. They have reportedly made signing a center-back their top priority next summer.