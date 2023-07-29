Manchester United eye swoop to hijack Manchester City move for 21-year-old defender: Reports

Manchester United are among multiple Premier League clubs reportedly looking to hijack Manchester City's move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, negotiations have stalled between City and the German club, opening the window for other sides to jump in.

Along with United, Chelsea, and Liverpool have been mentioned as two teams with an interest in the player. However, the report claims that Pep Guardiola's side are still favorites to land the Croatian defender.

Manchester United have been active in this transfer window, securing deals for Mason Mount from Chelsea and Andre Onana from Inter Milan. They have also reached an agreement with Atalanta for striker Rasmus Hojlund (via Fabrizio Romano).

A move for Gvardiol could come as a luxury for the Red Devils, considering they already have Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. However, the 21-year-old has the versatility to play across the backline. He is also a rare commodity, being a left-footed center-back.

The Croat made 41 appearances across competitions for Leipzig last season, helping them keep 14 clean sheets. He also put in impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping Croatia win the bronze medal.

Leipzig are believed to be looking for close to €100 million for Gvardiol. That would make the youngster the most expensive defender in football history, eclipsing Harry Maguire's move from Leicester City to Old Trafford. The Englishman joined the Red Devils for around €90 million in 2019.

Gvardiol signed a contract extension last year that would keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2027. He also has a release clause in the contract that is set to become active in the summer of 2024, expected to be around €110 million.

City, though, are keen on finalizing a deal within this window itself.

Manchester United reach agreement for Serie A star

Hojlund has secured a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. According to The Athletic, the Red Devils will pay the Serie A side €75 million plus €10 million in add-ons for the Denmark international.

Hojlund already reached an agreement with United over personal terms. He is expected to sign a five-year deal that would keep him at the club until 2028, with the option to extend it by a further year.

The 20-year-old's departure was imminent after Atalanta completed a club-record signing for UD Almeria's El Bilal Toure.

Manchester United entered the summer window with a clear need for a No 9. After having their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, they pivoted to signing the Danish youngster. He bagged 16 goals in 42 games across competitions for Atalanta last season.