Manchester United failed with late cash-plus-player bid to hijack Liverpool signing this summer - Reports

Manchester United reportedly made a late attempt to hijack the signing of Hugo Ekitike before he joined Liverpool. The Red Devils launched a cash-plus-player moment, but failed to get it over the line.
According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United offered Rasmus Hojlund to Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Danish star's wages were an issue. The Red Devils striker was also keen on staying at Old Trafford, and has repeatedly said that he has no interest in leaving.
Manchester United are looking to bring in a striker and have put Hojlund on the market since the start of the summer. However, they have failed to lure any of their targets. Meanwhile, their £72 million signing from Atalanta has once again said that he wants to stay and fight for his place.
"I think the most important thing for me is just to keep working hard and stay focused and then obviously we'll see what happens. I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens." he said (via ESPN)
Manchester United were looking to sign Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, but they opted to join Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively. Their next target was Hugo Ekitike, but the Frenchman has joined Liverpool for a reported €91 million fee.
Manchester United target Hugo Ekitike on picking Liverpool
Hugo Ekitike spoke to the Liverpool club website after joining the Reds earlier this summer. He was proud to make the switch from the Bundesliga and said:
"I feel very proud. Obviously it's a big, big club. I'm just excited, I'm a bit like a kid. I've been dreaming to come and play in the Premier League. And to play for Liverpool is a big, big good feeling for me. I just can't wait to start to play games and to win trophies."
"I think that was the right moment. I came to the Bundesliga hungry, I wanted to show that I'm a good player and I can make the difference on the pitch. I think I did well last season. Now, I feel ready to make a bigger step and to play on the highest level, to improve myself, to see what I can do. That's why I think it's the right timing for me and the perfect moment to come here."
Manchester United are still in the market for a striker, while Liverpool are pushing to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.