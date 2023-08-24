Manchester United fans plotting fresh protests against The Glazers as club sale drags on for months - Reports

As anticipation builds for Manchester United's upcoming game against Nottingham Forest, fans are organizing another protest regarding the ongoing delay of the club's sale. The discontent seems to have reached a boiling point as the match at Old Trafford looms.

The Red Devils are looking to find form after a win against Wolves and a loss to Tottenham in the early part of the season. Set to take place on Saturday, August 26, this clash against Nottingham Forest is United's second home game of the season. They have managed to collect three points from their opening two Premier League outings, but it's the off-field drama that is capturing the headlines.

Manchester United supporters, who have previously voiced their displeasure with the club's ownership, are preparing to once again make their voices heard against the Glazers. Flyers are already in production to be distributed to fans attending the game. A prominent fan group, The 1958, has taken to Twitter to rally support for the protest, sharing images of the flyers and expressing their collective frustration.

Amid the turmoil, reports have surfaced that Sheikh Jassim is leading the race to become the new owner of United in a £6 billion deal, set to close in October. However, according to Mirror, it appears the takeover is still not finalized.

This is not the only issue fans have protested recently. A demonstration was also held against Mason Greenwood's possible return to the first team before the win over Wolves. Those protests bore fruit as it was later confirmed that Greenwood would no longer play for Manchester United.

The continuing saga of Manchester United's takeover: No resolution in sight

The potential sale has been an ongoing saga since the Glazers first expressed willingness to sell the club last November, almost 18 years after buying Manchester United for £790 million. Ratcliffe and Jassim have been the main contenders, both of whom have ambitious visions for Manchester United, including significant improvements to Old Trafford and the Carrington training ground.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani remains the favorite to acquire Manchester United, according to various reports. Still, concrete progress toward finalizing the sale appears to be stagnant.

The Daily Mail's reporting indicates that despite other outlets hinting at a possible completion date for the takeover, the Glazers seem no closer to parting with the club.

In a revealing Q&A session with readers on the Daily Mail, journalist Mike Keegan shared the latest information he has on the sale (via Manchester Evening News):

"As of this morning I am told that there has been no real movement since our last story which said that negotiations were ongoing with a number of interested parties."

Keegan went on to note that there is, regrettably, still "no winner" in this prolonged affair.