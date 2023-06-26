Manchester United fans to protest against Glazers tomorrow as takeover saga drags on: Reports

Manchester United fans will reportedly hold a protest against the Glazers at the club's megastore tomorrow (June 27).

According to The Daily Mail's Mike Keegan, the Red Devils fanbase are going to be protesting at the Old Trafford megastore. The constant uncertainty over the sale of the Premier League giants' has led to fans' frustrations.

One thing that has been clear throughout the takeover saga has been Manchester United fans' stance. They want their current owners, the Glazers, out of the door. However, eight months have passed and still a sale is not in sight.

There were suggestions that Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim had beaten INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the bidding war. He lodged a final bid of around £5 billion weeks ago.

However, those claims have yet to be confirmed as true, and both bidders are still not in the know. The Glazers continue to take their time in their sale of the club and the Financial Times claims this is down to Joel Glazer:

"The Glazers are very slow decision-makers who are deliberate in how they think about things. Joel takes forever on any decision he makes [and] this is a huge decision."

It was announced by Manchester United last November that the Glazers were placing the club on sale. They sought to 'find strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth'.

However, fans have had enough of waiting for a solution and are going to protest as they have throughout the Glazers' ownership. Red Devils supporters have continuously demanded the American business family leave since they became owners in 2005.

The Glazer family have imposed a vast amount of debt on the club which currently stands at £536 million, per The Mirror. Sheikh Jassim is willing to clear this debt with his bid.

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed the Glazers before Manchester United departure

Cristiano Ronaldo put the Glazers on blast.

Cristiano Ronaldo let the Glazers know his feelings about the state of Manchester United before departing last November. He gave an explosive interview with TalkTV's Piers Morgan in October.

The Red Devils icon claimed that the Glazers didn't care about the Premier League giants:

"The owners of the club, they don't care about the club."

Ronaldo also claimed that the Old Trafford outfit was being used as a marketing club rather than the owners putting their interests in its sporting aspects.

"As you know Manchester United is a marketing club, they will get their money from the marketing, but with the sports they don't really care in my opinion."

The legendary forward left United for the second time in his career last November. He agreed to mutually terminate his contract but his comments were perhaps his biggest impact in his second spell with the Red Devils. He has since joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

