Manchester United forward wanted by 2 Premier League clubs as transfer battle set to unfold: Reports

Premier League newcomers Burnley and Sheffield United have entered the race to sign Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on loan, according to Football Insider.

Diallo, 20, is back at Carrington after impressing on loan at Sunderland last term. He bagged 14 goals and provided four assists in 42 games across competitions for the Black Cats. The attacker also played a key role in the Championship club's push for promotion, although they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Luton Town in the playoff semifinal.

Manchester United are tipped to assess the Cote d'Ivoire international during pre-season. Nevertheless, another loan appears to be the likeliest option for the youngster as he faces stiff competition in the Red Devils squad. He's currently behind Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho Antony and Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order.

It's worth noting that Sunderland have been credited with an interest in signing Diallo on a temporary deal again. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the player would also favor a move to the Stadium of Light if he leaves on again next term.

The Black Cats, though, are not the only club keen on the Ivorian. Leeds United are also considering a move for the forward as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League. Football Insider reported on Friday (July 7) that Southampton, who also suffered relegation last season, are in the mix for him as well.

However, as previously reported by The Mirror, Erik ten Hag prefers Diallo to join a Premier League club. The manager's wish could come true as Burnley and Sheffield United are interested in signing the former Atalanta talent on loan, according to the aforementioned source.

Manchester United ready Rasmus Hojlund bid

Manchester United, meanwhile, are hard at work on bolstering their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. They have so far made one addition to their squad, signing Mason Mount from Chelsea for a deal worth £60 million. They are also working on a deal to acquire Andre Onana from Inter Milan for around £45 million.

The Red Devils are tipped to turn their attention towards signing a new striker after finalizing Onana's transfer. Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund has thus emerged as a top target for Erik ten Hag's side. According to The Daily Telegraph, the Premier League giants are preparing a £50 million bid for the Norwegian.

Hojlund, 21, joined Atalanta from Austrian outfit Strum Graz for £14.7 million last summer. He bagged nine goals and four assists from 32 Serie A appearances for the club last season. The striker could now be on his way to Manchester United.

Poll : 0 votes