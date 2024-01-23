Manchester United given boost as 2 first-team stars return to team training after injury layoff - Reports

As Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming FA Cup fourth-round match against Newport, the team has been boosted by the return of two key players.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were seen on the training pitch at Carrington, as pictures were shared on the club's social media accounts:

Expand Tweet

Harry Maguire was sidelined for their last six matches due to a groin injury, which he sustained in mid-December. Similarly, fellow England international Luke Shaw has managed to make just 10 appearances this season, as he has struggled to find fitness so far.

The Red Devils have notably been dealing with a number of player absences during a season that has seen them struggle to meet any major expectations. They currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, while they have been knocked out of Europe entirely, having come last in the group stage.

So far, Shaw and Maguire have joined Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez back in training, as all four players were sidelined with injuries in recent months. Casemiro was notably on the bench during their 2-2 draw with Tottenham on January 14, while Lisandro Martinez came on as a substitute to the delight of fans.

Mason Greenwood set for potential Manchester United return amidst interest from other clubs

According to GOAL (via Sports Mole), Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Getafe, could potentially rejoin Manchester United's squad in the coming summer.

The winger was signed by Getafe after being told his time at Old Trafford was over last summer. However, his performances in Spain, where he has netted five goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances, have turned heads. With the young forward impressing, there's a "small chance" for Greenwood to make a comeback at United.

The 22-year-old's contract with the Red Devils remains valid until June 2025, which will see him return to Old Trafford after his loan spell is finished. However, he will need to decide on his future, as Getafe, Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown interest in signing him permanently.

In January 2022, Greenwood faced serious legal issues, including accusations of r*pe, assault and engaging in controlling and coercive behavior. Although these charges have since been dropped, Manchester United could not add him to their squad for this season, due to major public backlash in England.