Manchester United given boost as target asks for transfer away from current club this summer - Reports

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly communicated his intent to depart from Fiorentina this summer. This decision has ignited a transfer race, as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid remain interested in the defensive midfielder.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via GOAL), Amrabat has made it clear that he is seeking fresh pastures. His demand is simple: he is eyeing a move only to a UEFA Champions League club.

Amrabat's request has put Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester United on high alert, as they were impressed with his performances last season.

The report adds that Fiorentina will be willing to sell Amrabat, who has a year left on his contract, for €35 million. The Moroccan midfielder has adorned the Fiorentina jersey since 2020 and has made 107 appearances for the Serie A side.

However, it was on the FIFA World Cup stage in Qatar that Amrabat turned in sterling performances, guiding the Moroccan team to an astonishing semi-final finish.

Manchester United will be hoping that they can secure his signature amidst interest from other European juggernauts.

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat's brother provides a boost to their pursuit

Erik ten Hag has his eyes set on Sofyan Amrabat. His brother Nordin Amrabat recently gave the Manchester giants a potential boost in their pursuit of Sofyan's signature.

Speaking about his brother's ambitions, Nordin Amrabat told ESPN (via Football Italia):

"At Barcelona, he is high on the list, but you know Barca’s financial situation. It will be a strong competition when you see which names are going. But my brother now has the intention to play in the top, preferably in Spain or England, I think."

Nordin added that a potential deal between Sofyan and the Red Devils could take some time. He said:

“Ten Hag is now looking for a striker, he wants that first. From there he will see what is possible. But I know that Ten Hag is charmed by my brother, he broke through under him and they have a good relationship, so who knows.”

Amrabat played under Ten Hag's tutelage at Dutch side FC Utrecht from 2015 to 2017, making 50 appearances. Their rapport could prove crucial in convincing Amrabat to join United.

Poll : 0 votes