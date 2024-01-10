Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana makes AFCON U-turn: Reports 

According to British publication iNews, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to miss Cameroon's AFCON 2024 opener against Guinea on January 15.

Onana, after talks between United and the Cameroon FA, is set to feature in the Red Devils' Premier League home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14.

He was also set to play against Guinea in his country's AFCON 2024 opener the next day. However, the aforementioned report suggests that Onana might not arrive at Ivory Coast with enough time to spare to play in the opener.

The report went a step further, claiming that there's a possibility that Onana might not play a single minute for Cameroon in the AFCON. Given Manchester United's next game after Tottenham is on January 27, Onana might not miss a club game if Cameroon are knocked out of the group stages of the continental competition.

Onana announced his retirement from international football in 2022 after falling out with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song over tactics. However, upon pressure from Cameroon's president, the goalkeeper returned to action for his country in August 2023.

He joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan for a reported €51 million fee last summer. Since then, Onana has made 29 appearances for the English club, playing every single game across competitions.

United also signed Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for a reported £4.3 million last summer. The Turk, however, is yet to make his debut for the English giants. Multiple reports have suggested that Onana is concerned about losing his position as the club's number one choice between the sticks to Bayindir during the former's absence.

Rio Ferdinand names Andre Onana among Manchester United's top three summer signings

Manchester United made several notable additions to their squad in the summer of 2023, signing the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Jonny Evans.

Evans returned to the club on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season. While the veteran defender was expected to be only a squad player, Evans has become a surprisingly crucial player for Erik ten Hag's side, making 16 appearances across competitions.

Rio Ferdinand picked Evans as United's best summer signing while also naming Onana and Hojlund in the second and third places, respectively.

Much like Onana, Hojlund has been a constant presence in Manchester United's first team this season. The 20-year-old, who joined the club from Atalanta, has scored six goals in 24 appearances across competitions for his new employers.

Mount, on the other hand, who joined United from their Premier League rivals Chelsea, is currently out injured. He has yet to find the back of the net for his new employers.