Manchester United greatly considering 36-year-old coach as Ten Hag's replacement after Brentford draw: Reports

According to The Independent, Manchester United are considering appointing Julian Nagelsmann as Erik ten Hag's replacement at the end of the season.

Ten Hag, despite a strong first season at Old Trafford, has had a difficult time this season. United are currently sixth in the league with 48 points from 29 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played one game more.

United drew 1-1 in their most recent game against Brentford on March 30. While the result itself was disappointing, the consequences could be further severe. The draw meant that the Red Devils' hopes of securing UEFA Champions League qualification for next season took a major hit. Not being able to qualify for the UCL could be enough to see Ten Hag go.

Nagelsmann, currently in charge of Germany, has emerged as an option. The former Bayern Munich boss played against Manchester United in the Champions League in 2021, when his RB Leipzig side knocked out the Red Devils.

While his time at Bayern was controversial to some extent, Julian Nagelsmann remains a sought-after manager on the European circuit. Germany, meanwhile, want to renew Nagelsmann and have offered him an extension. However, he is yet to sign it and will reassess his future after UEFA Euro 2024, set to take place in Germany.

Nagelsmann recently said about his future (via Metro):

"It's [renewing with Germany] not impossible but it's not a given either. The focus is on the Euros."

Manchester United suffer double injury setback

Manchester United stars Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez have both suffered muscular injuries in training and aren't expected to be back before the end of the month.

Martinez's injury is particularly concerning for the Red Devils, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has suffered consistent fitness issues. Since joining the club in 2022, Martinez has already missed 43 games because of injuries.

In contrast, he missed only nine games in three seasons when playing under Ten Hag at Ajax. With Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, and Luke Shaw also out, Ten Hag has his work cut out.

