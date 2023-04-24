Manchester United hold serious interest in signing 24-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Manchester United reportedly have serious interest in signing Mason Mount, 24, from Chelsea this summer. The Red Devils want to bolster their midfield as Erik ten Hag continues the rebuild at Old Trafford.

As per a report in The Athletic, Manchester United are among the clubs who are keen on signing Mount. They are aware of Mount's contract talks with Chelsea stalling, and the Blues' willingness to sell players who are in the final 12 months of their deals.

Mount is among the players who will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and thus, could be sold to obtain a transfer fee. However, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly held positive talks with the Englishman recently to try and keep him at the club beyond the summer.

The Chelsea midfielder is not the only player on Manchester United's radar as Marcel Sabitzer and Brighton duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are also targets for the club. Sabitzer is currently on loan at United from Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is another player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Dimitar Berbatov wants Manchester United to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount

Dimitar Berbatov has urged Manchester United to sign Mason Mount if they cannot get Jude Bellingham. The former Red Devils striker believes the Englishman can do well at Old Trafford.

Berbatov was speaking to Betfred when he said:

"Mason Mount's a talent and I like to see young players making the next step and the next challenge of moving to a bigger club. He's at a big club already, of course, but let's say if Manchester United can't sign Jude Bellingham, then why shouldn't they sign Mason Mount?"

Mount has been one of Chelsea's best players over the last few seasons. He played a crucial role in their 2021 Champions League triumph, providing the assist for Kai Havertz's goal during the final. In 195 appearances for the Blues, Mount has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in signing Mason Mount, while Bayern Munich have also entered the race after former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel took over at the Bundesliga club.

