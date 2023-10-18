Manchester United hoping to sign Portuguese midfielder at the end of the season: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

The Red Devils are looking to revamp their midfield, having already signed Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy. They also brought in Mason Mount and sold Fred in the summer.

With Casemiro turning 32 next year and Scott McTominay's potential departure, United are looking to bring fresh blood into their squad. As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have identified Neves as a target.

The 19-year-old midfielder has become a key player for Benfica, especially since Enzo Fernandez's €120 million move to Chelsea in January. He has made 11 appearances for them this season and has also made one assist.

A move for Neves, however, won't be possible in the January transfer window. The Red Devils will have to wait until next summer for the youngster's signature. A number of other big clubs are also monitoring the midfielder.

Neves' contract with Benfica expires in 2028 so he definitely won't be available for cheap. The Portuguese side have recently sold players for hefty sums and could look to do the same with Neves.

Since coming through Benfica's academy earlier this year, Joao Neves has made 31 appearances, contributing one goal and two assists. He also made his debut for the Portugal national team on Monday (October 16) in their 5-0 hammering of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Jamie Carragher reckons Manchester United midfielder's 'legs are gone'

Manchester United were dealt a massive humbling when they lost 7-0 against rivals Liverpool at Anfield last season on March 5. The Red Devils looked out of sorts on all areas of the pitch, especially in midfield.

Reflecting on the game and United's recent form, Jamie Carragher has made an interesting claim on Casemiro. He believes that age is catching up to the Brazilian midfielder and compared it to Fabinho's poor form last season for Liverpool.

Carragher said (via The Boot Room):

“If I’m doing a piece on MNF. I think Casemiro’s legs have gone. I noticed it last season at Anfield and I didn’t like what I saw. It took me back to watching Fabinho last year for Liverpool, I think this, I want to be the first to say it, I don’t want to say it when everyone else is saying his legs have gone."

Casemiro has been heavily criticised for a dip in form this season, especially in the defensive half. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances for Manchester United but has failed to provide protection to his defense.