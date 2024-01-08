Manchester United initiate talks to sign 22-year-old Premier League midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to receive funding from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS, who recently bought a 25% stake in the club. The deal will take a few weeks to get approved by the Premier League.

As per FootballTransfers, INEOS want to revamp United's midfield sooner rather than later. The likes of Casemiro and Scott McTominay could leave as Manchester United look to bring in new faces. One of the names on their radar is Onana.

The Belgian midfielder has been excellent for Everton since arriving from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2022 for a reported €35 million. He has made 56 appearances for the Toffees across competitions and also contributed three goals and three assists.

Onana's versatility, athleticism, and ability on the ball have impressed the United hierarchy. They were also interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder last summer but were restricted by financial reasons. Erik ten Hag's side signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina instead.

Manchester United have now initiated contact with Onana for a potential January transfer. A potential deal could also involve McTominay going the other way, with Everton manager Sean Dyche a big admirer of the Scottish midfielder.

Moreover, with both clubs currently dealing with FFP troubles, a player-plus cash deal with suit both parties.

Erik ten Hag on pressure of Manchester United's FA Cup clash against Wigan

The Red Devils will face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Monday, January 8. Manchester United have already been eliminated from the EFL Cup this season as they lost 3-0 against Newcastle United in the Round of 16.

Erik ten Hag's side also lost in the FA Cup final to city rivals Manchester City last season. When asked if it creates any pressure for their upcoming clash, the Dutch manager answered (via manutd.com):

'It is a cup game, so it is do or die. So I like it but we have had this situation before this season and we have to be ready for the game. We had one game [last season] to decide the winner, and we were not [it].

"So we have to make sure we get ready for that game and we will face an opponent who is 100 percent [ready] and will give more than 100 percent, as every opponent is going more than 100 percent against Manchester United. But especially this time and we have to be well prepared for the game.''

Manchester United come into the Wigan game on the back of one win in their last six games across competitions. They lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in their last game on December 30.