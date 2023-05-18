Manchester United interested in signing 22-year-old PL star this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea centre-back Marc Guehi this summer.

The Englishman joined Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £20 million. He has since become a regular feature in the Eagles' team, playing 80 games across competitions since the start of last season.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have made enquiries about Guehi's situation at Selhurst Park. Palace aren't opposed to the 22-year-old centre-back leaving this summer.

Guehi will still have three years left on his contract at the end of the campaign. He is represented by the same agency (Unique Sports Group) as Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Spurs left-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Manchester United currently have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as their first-choice options. But this season served as a reminder that the duo isn't immune from injuries. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have played in their absence.

So has Luke Shaw, who has deputized at centre-back several times this season at the expense of Maguire. Hence, Manchester United could look for an upgrade on the former Leicester City centre-back. According to ESPN, West Ham United are interested in a deal for the Red Devils captain.

Moreover, the Red Devils will see the back of Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe this summer, as per Manchester Evening News. Along with having Premier League experience, Guehi also comes with the bonus of being a homegrown player.

Berbatov says Manchester United need to strengthen in two positions this summer

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes the Red Devils need to sign a new striker and a centre-back this summer.

The former Bulgaria international told Betfred, via Manchester Evening News:

"They need a striker, for sure. "It's been spoken about so much before. For me, it's the priority for United in the summer transfer window because they need that player that's going to get them over 20 goals a season. Who's it going to be? We need to wait and see."

He added:

"I also believe they need to buy a centre-back this summer and it's a must, in my opinion. I believe that United are pretty much covered in every other area of the pitch, but if they don’t have that consistency, then they're going to drop points when they shouldn't drop points and end up in a similar position next season."

Apart from Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Manchester United have also been linked with Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae. Additionally, the Red Devils are in desperate need of a quality No. 9 after Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani's exits last year. Wout Weghorst's six-month loan deal also expires this summer.

