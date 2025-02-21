Manchester United interested in signing Barcelona star in potential €80m deal next summer: Report 

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde in a deal worth €80 million this summer. The Frenchman has been an important player for the Catalans since his arrival in the summer of 2022.

Jules Kounde joined Barcelona from Sevilla for a reported €50 million in 2022 and has made 125 appearances for the club across tournaments so far. The Frenchman is highly valued for his work ethic and fitness as he has not missed any game for Barcelona this season.

Kounde has been featured as a starter in 34 out of his 37 appearances for the Catalans and helped maintain 11 clean sheets across competitions in the current campaign. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t The Hard Tackle), Manchester United are interested in securing Jules Kounde's services this summer.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a versatile defender to strengthen their backline and the 26-year-old has come up as a viable option. Kounde's ability to play both as a centre-back and a right-back has further piqued the Premier League giants' interest in the Barcelona defender.

However, the report indicates that Barca are not keen on parting ways with Jules Kounde. While their financial issues are well-documented, the Catalans still lack a viable alternative right-back. Hector Fort performed satisfactorily after Kounde was benched in the club's latest 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga but the Frenchman still appears to be key to Flick's side.

It remains to be seen whether the deal goes through for Manchester United although the Catalan outfit will reportedly try their best to retain Jules Kounde.

Manchester United planning move to sign Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo: Reports

Ronald Araujo - Source: Getty

Jules Kounde is reportedly not the only Barcelona defender Manchester United are interested in signing this summer. According to Fichajes.net, the Red Devils are also interested in La Blaugrana captain Ronald Araujo.

The report suggests that Barca values Araujo at a potential €60 -70 million - a price that the Premier League giants would be able to meet. However, the Uruguay international renewed his contract with the Catalans until 2031 last month with the club considering him a valuable asset for the future.

Despite the renewal, Araujo's contract reportedly includes a clause that could provide a golden opportunity for Manchester United to make their move.

During the summer transfer window, the centre-back's contract will allow a ten-day window where his release clause will be €65 million. Interested parties will be allowed to trigger the same without the Catalan side's approval.

For their part, Barca are reportedly firm in their decision to not part ways with Ronald Araujo this summer.

