Manchester United interested in signing Dutch goalkeeper amid uncertainty over David de Gea: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. The 20-year-old Dutchman is seen as a replacement for David de Gea, who has not yet signed a new deal at Old Trafford.

Verbruggen has made 31 appearances for the Belgian club this season, keeping 10 clean sheets. Recent scout reports suggest the Dutchman is good with his feet and can help in playing out from the back - something Erik ten Hag demands.

However, Manchester United are not alone in the race and will face tough competition from Ajax and PSV. Several teams have been keeping tabs on the youngster this season and are ready to lure him away.

Manchester United are determined to get him as they need a goalkeeper, with Dean Henderson reportedly ready to force a permanent move away.

Manchester United manager to continue trust in David de Gea

Erik ten hag has dismissed calls from Manchester United fans to drop David De Gea. The manager is adamant that the Spaniard is good enough for his side and has claimed that individual mistakes are a part of the game.

He told the media after the goalkeeper's howler against West Ham United:

"He has the most clean sheets in the league so we would not be here in this position without him. He fully has my belief. No concerns with him. It happens but as a team you have to deal with it, show character, be resilient and bounce back. We want him to stay and extend his contract."

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has also called for his former side to continue the trust in De Gea and told King Casino Bonus:

"I have not seen any outstanding goalkeepers that are far greater than David de Gea, so I wouldn't swap him for anyone at the moment, even with the mistakes he's made recently. I really don't think there's many better goalkeepers in the world than De Gea."

He added:

"Is David Raya better than De Gea? I don't think so. ManUtd will be looking for a better player as well as a character who can come in and deal with the step up of playing for ManUtd. Maybe Dean Henderson can do it, but I'm not so sure."

David de Gea is yet to sign a new deal at the club, but reports suggest he has agreed terms for a new contract.

