Manchester United join Arsenal and Chelsea in transfer race to sign £40m rated star - Reports

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target Romeo Lavia. The Southampton star has been in top form this season since joining from Manchester City.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are the latest team to show interest in Lavia. They want him as they believe Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are expensive and tougher to sign.

Manchester City have a £40 million buy-back option to re-sign the midfielder in the summer. However, Southampton are confident that they can keep hold of the teenager despite interest from the big guns.

Chelsea have been long-time admirers of the player and tried to sign him in the summer window and again in January. However, the Saints rejected both bids as they see him as a vital part of their starting XI.

Huge praise for Manchester United and Chelsea target

Theo Walcott spoke about Romeo Lavia earlier this season and claimed that the midfielder was a quick learner and is way above the level for his age.

He told talkSPORT:

"I'm a big fan [of Lavia]. He's obviously had a few injuries but he's coming back. He's young, he's 18/19 when he's off the field but when he's on the field, it's mad. It's like he's played over 200 games in the Premier League, that's how much I rate him. It's very interesting to see, watching him from the stands, obviously it looks so easy from the stands, it always does."

Walcott added about the Manchester United target:

"You probably know that watching us, 'he should make that run or make that pass', it's not as straightforward as that but when I watch him, I'm like 'you look way above your age right now'. It's a good sign and hopefully we can keep him fit. They are all learning, but in particular he's learning quicker than normal I would say. It's a good sign and hopefully we can keep him fit. They are all learning, but in particular he's learning quicker than normal I would say."

Chelsea and Manchester United will also be battling Arsenal to sign Declan Rice in the summer.

