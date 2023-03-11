Manchester United join Chelsea in race to sign midfielder who left Manchester City - Report

Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia.

As reported by Football Insider, the Red Devils could make a move for the highly-rated Belgian midfielder in the summer as they look to further strengthen their midfield.

Lavia has gone from strength to strength since joining Southampton last summer in a £14 million deal for Manchester City.

The combative midfielder has thoroughly impressed at St. Mary's Stadium despite his injury struggles.

Despite Lavia impressing in the middle of the park, the Saints face the danger of being relegated for the first time in 11 seasons.

The 19-year-old quite naturally wants to keep playing at the top level if the South Coast side face a drop and has no shortage of suitors.

Manchester United are believed to be considering a swoop for the Belgium under-21 international but could face competition from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



46 touches

14 ball recoveries

5 ground duels won

3/3 tackles won

2 blocks

2 key passes

1 interception



Controlled the midfield. Romeo Lavia’s game by numbers vs. Leicester:46 touches14 ball recoveries5 ground duels won3/3 tackles won2 blocks2 key passes1 interceptionControlled the midfield. Romeo Lavia’s game by numbers vs. Leicester:46 touches14 ball recoveries 5 ground duels won 3/3 tackles won 2 blocks2 key passes1 interception Controlled the midfield. 🎮 https://t.co/GjWtzRIgoq

Manchester City will certainly be in the driver's seat to sign Lavia considering they have a buyback clause for the defensive midfielder.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has been long-term admirers of the former Anderlecht youth product and also made an attempt to sign Lavia in January.

Manchester United has improved by leaps and bounds in midfield this season following the arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

However, Erik ten Hag is believed to be looking for more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Lavia could prove to be a solid addition.

Lavia has made 21 appearances for Southampton this season following his summer switch from Manchester City.

The Manchester United and Chelsea target is capped once for Belgium at under-21 level and is considered a huge prospect for the future.

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in a move for Bundesliga star previously linked with Liverpool

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool target Daichi Kamada.

According to The Daily Mail, the Japan international has emerged as a player in demand from a host of clubs across Europe.

SPORTbible @sportbible Manchester United make enquiry to Eintracht Frankfurt about signing Japan international Daichi Kamada ✍️ Manchester United make enquiry to Eintracht Frankfurt about signing Japan international Daichi Kamada ✍️ https://t.co/4WRbegxRk2

Kamada has made 32 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists.

The technically-gifted attacking midfielder joined the Bundesliga side in 2017 and has since made 164 appearances for the club, scoring 37 goals and providing 31 assists.

With his current deal set to expire this summer, Kamada is set to become available on a free transfer and is quite naturally high in demand.

