Manchester United join Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea in race to sign attacker who dreams of emulating Lionel Messi: Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester United have joined Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea in the race for Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian, who is a Lionel Messi fan.

Estevao Willian, nicknamed "Messinho", has grabbed eyeballs with his stellar performances for Palmeiras' under-20 side. The 16-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in 14 matches across competitions this season.

He has previously indicated the desire to emulate Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Estevao said (via GOAL):

“To play for Barcelona, which is one of the best clubs in the world. I was born watching Neymar, Messi, and (Luis) Suarez play for Barcelona and that’s the dream I have. I watch almost every Barca match, I’m a fan of the club. I have great admiration for the players who play there and I hope to be there too.”

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly had a €38 million summer offer for the teenager turned down by Palmeiras (according to GOAL). As per the report from Fichajes, Manchester United have now also joined a host of European clubs in the player's pursuit.

The Red Devils have up-and-coming jewels like Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri in their ranks. Estevao can further solidify the team's attacking arsenal for the future.

While Palmeiras are reportedly reluctant to sell the prodigious talent, they understand that he is destined to eventually end up at a top European club.

“He is a player similar to Lionel Messi"- Agent Andre Cury on Manchester United target Estevao Willian

Brazil, throughout the years, have always produced some of the best young talents in world football. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Vitor Roque, and more are the cream of the crop of the current generation.

Andre Cury, Estevao Willian's agent, held the player in high regard and even claimed that the youngster's style was akin to that of the magical Lionel Messi. He said (via GOAL):

“He is a player similar to [Lionel] Messi. He is a super talent, born in 2007. He is a spectacle, the next Ballon d’Or. But there have been no contacts between clubs to sign him.”

Manchester United are known to groom youngsters into becoming world beaters. Estevao, given the hype around his ability, could become a great addition to the Red Devils' roster in the near future.