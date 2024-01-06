Manchester United keen on adding striker in January window - Reports

According to reports from Simon Jones and Sami Mokbel, Manchester United are keen on adding another striker to their ranks in the ongoing January transfer window.

This will not come as much of a surprise, as the Red Devils' current strikers have only scored two Premier League goals this season. Anthony Martial hasn't met expectations in recent years, and this season is hardly any better, as he has scored just once. The club's reportedly £72 million signing Rasmus Hojlund has also failed to find goalscoring form in the league, scoring once in 15 games.

This has made it clear that their priorities in the winter window would be to bolster their options in front. Among the players who have been linked to Old Trafford so far this season, Eric Choupo-Moting and Timo Werner have become favorites.

According to TeamTalk, it has been revealed that Manchester United have already begun talks to secure the services of Choupo-Moting from Bayern Munich. However, both sides will need to negotiate on the right fee before any agreements can be made.

There have also been reports of preliminary talks regarding a move for Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. However, according to Manchester Evening News, the former Chelsea forward already looks to be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur on loan till the end of the season.

However, Football Transfers has claimed that neither player will be a long-term solution for the club's striking concerns. New club stakeholder and billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have his eyes on Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen. However, getting a deal through for the in-form striker this January will likely prove to be impossible.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund reach deal for Jadon Sancho's temporary exit

According to reports from ESPN, Borussia Dortmund have reportedly reached a deal in principle with Manchester United to reunite with Jadon Sancho. After his high profile £73 million move to Old Trafford over two years ago, the English winger has seen his career derailed.

The Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag called out his poor training performances following their clash against Arsenal in September. The 23-year-old lashed out in response on social media, essentially falsifying the accusations. This led to his immediate expulsion from first-team activities and areas of the club, and Sancho hasn't played for Manchester United since.

He is now expected to go on a loan move to Dortmund after the necessary paperwork has been completed. It is expected that, unless negotiations around the fee break down, Sancho will get the green light to return to the Bundesliga.

Sancho scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 games for Dortmund before moving to Old Trafford.