Manchester United very keen on signing £53 million star - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan in the January transfer window. The Dutch defender is reportedly available for £53 million, but has other clubs interested.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are keen on signing the right-back after his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup. He played every minute, bagging one goal and two assists, as the Netherlands went till the quarter-finals before going out on penalties against Argentina.

The report claims there is interest in the full-back from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Dumfries' agent recently spoke about his client's future and said:

"Denzel has played in great World Cups. I think Inter are happy [with him]. Today, he is an Inter player, he has the Nerazzurri colours in his heart. Then we'll see what happens."

The Italian publication claimed that Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a right-back as he wants competition for Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese is also yet to pen a new deal at Manchester United, but has 18 months left on his current deal after the club triggered a one-year extension.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had limited chances at the club, but has done well in recent matches when he was thrown into the mix by the Dutch manager.

Manchester United and Tottenham urged to sign Dutch right-back

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Dumfries after his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils legend believes the full-back is perfect for Erik ten Hag's style.

He told BBC Sport:

"He's a player you look at and think, 'he's athletic and he can beat people one-on-one.' It's not just about being there. It's the quality that goes in. He's not putting those crosses in willy-nilly -- he's picking people out. Those cut-backs have been ever so dangerous. He doesn't mind working at the other end of the pitch. He's been a breath of fresh air for them and a very important player [for the Netherlands]."

William Gallas, on the other hand, urged Tottenham to push for the player and told Genting Casino:

"I don't know why Spurs can't fix their problems at right-wing back. I've watched Denzel Dumfries in the last few Netherlands games and I believe he is one that Tottenham need. Dumfries is very strong, he can defend, he can attack, can get a lot of assists. Spurs are struggling with the left-side of the defence too, Daniel Levy will need to sign a top class player."

Chelsea are said to be keen on signing the former PSV Eindhoven man as they are in the market for a Reece James backup.

