Manchester United keen on signing ex-Chelsea defender: Reports

According to MilanWeb, Manchester United are interested in signing former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, who currently plays for AC Milan.

The Red Devils have Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof in their ranks. Evans and Lindelof, however, will be out of contract next summer and the former is expected to leave on a free transfer.

Martinez, meanwhile, is nursing a foot injury and is set to return in the early stages of 2024. Varane's future, on the other hand, is doubtful as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has lost his status as an undisputed starter in Erik ten Hag's side. A host of Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly keen on signing the 30-year-old former Real Madrid defender.

Hence, United are looking to bolster their defense and they have identified Tomori as a possible option. The 25-year-old has made 127 appearances for Milan in two spells, scoring five goals and providing an assist. He has played 20 games this term, scoring two goals and helping the Serie A giants keep seven clean sheets across competitions.

Tomori is also familiar with the Premier League, having played in the English top flight 17 times with Chelsea. He made 27 appearances for the Blues' senior team and scored two goals and provided one assist. Tomori has also represented England five times at the international level.

Milan are reportedly keen on bringing in a new striker in the summer. Hence, they could listen to big offers for Tomori. While a January sale is off the cards, a summer transfer could happen.

Tomori is contracted with the Rossoneri until the end of the 2026-27 season. According to Transfermarkt, the central defender has an estimated market value of €40 million. Hence, Manchester United will need to make a significant offer if they are to sign Tomori.

Manchester United are yet to win a game since their win against Chelsea

Manchester United are currently on a two-game losing streak across competitions. After a 3-0 Premier League home defeat to Bournemouth on December 9, the Red Devils lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on December 12. They were eliminated from the Champions League as a result, finishing at the bottom of their group.

Manchester United's last win came against Chelsea on December 7 as they won 2-1 at Old Trafford. A stern test against league leaders Liverpool at Anfield awaits Ten Hag's side on Sunday, December 17. The Red Devils lost 7-0 at the Red Fortress last term.

Chelsea, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Everton on December 10. However, they bounced back to win 2-0 against Sheffield United on Saturday. The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League with 22 points from 17 matches.

Manchester United are seventh with with 27 points from 16 matches. With a win against Liverpool, Ten Hag's side can climb up to the sixth spot.